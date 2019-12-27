Luizinho seeks immediate rehabilitation

Navelim: Demanding rehabilitation for occupants of four houses at Telaulim that are slated to be demolished as part of the work of the Western Bypass, Navelim MLA Luizinho Faleiro has said he along with villagers will stop the work of demolition if the families are not rehabilitated.

Speaking to media persons at the site of the four homes, Faleiro pointed fingers at the department officers for the delay in the rehabilitation process.

“Removing these people without any rehabilitation is morally wrong and Manohar Parrikar had in 2017 assured to allot rental houses and construct houses by December 2017. Three years have passed but no rehabilitation has been done. PWD officers take sadistic pleasure in disobeying orders of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Faleiro said, “The Chief Minister had directed the authorities to rehabilitate the occupants of four houses by at least providing them an outhouse where they can shift their belongings and then construct houses for them. Tomorrow if they come for demolition, I along with people of Navelim will assemble here to stop it. This is not the way to treat poor people of this state especially when they are ready to cooperate with the government.”

PWD executive engineer Laxmikant Naik, who was also present at the site on Thursday, informed that the department was pressed for time to complete the work.

“We have to in accordance with the High Court complete the work by December 31. We have also started the process of rehabilitation but it is currently pending with the TCP department for change of zone,” said Naik.

The MLA has however said that he would report to the site along with other villages on Friday at 10 am if the families were not rehabilitated.