Luizinho requests high command to accept resignation

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Luizinho Faleiro Monday requested the party high command to consider his resignation, which was filed a year ago.

“For last one month, I have been requesting my party high command to accept my resignation. Today, I have requested them again to find someone who can be my successor,” said Faleiro in a telephonic conversation to this daily from New Delhi.

He said that he is not keen on contesting during the party organisational elections for the post of president. Hence, there is no need for him to wait for the elections to approach. “If they (party high command) decide early about my successor, then it will be good for me as I will get much-needed break and rest,” he said.

Faleiro said that All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice president Rahul Gandhi met minority leaders of the party from all the states and from Goa, he along with senior leader Francisco Sardinha, Santa Cruz MLA Tony Fernandes, Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginald, minority cell in-charge of Congress party Urfan Mulla and GPCC general secretary Altino Gomes attended the meeting wherein Gomes was asked to speak on behalf of Goa.

“The leaders discussed various issues related to minorities in all the states. Every representative was given two minutes to discuss and raise issues,” he said.