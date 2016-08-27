Luizinho hints at contesting assembly polls from Navelim

MARGAO: Goa pradesh Congress committee president Luizinho Faleiro on Saturday hinted at contesting the assembly elections in 2017 from Navelim constituency so as “to bring the Congress back in the saddle”.

“I respect people’s demand with all humility. They have respect for me. Let the Navelim block identify candidates. There will be more meetings in Navelim,’’ he said speaking to the media persons after a well-attended meeting, which had been organised by the minority cell of the GPCC at Anjuman hall, Rumdamol.

At the meeting, the people exhorted Faleiro to contest the assembly polls from Navelim constituency.

When persistently asked whether he would consider the people’s demand and contest the elections, Faleiro paused, smiled and said: “I will let you know at an appropriate time. My immediate task is to bring the Congress back in the saddle. This demand (on contesting the polls) has been there since 2012. But I had other important work at the national level. That was the reason why I did not contest the last assembly elections.’’

Central Congress leaders Kurshid Ahmed and Chella Kumar, Opposition leader Pratapsingh Rane, Curtorim MLA Reginaldo Lourenco and several ticket aspirants were also on the dais.

Taking on the BJP-led state government, Faleiro claimed that the previous Congress-led government had provided “free water” to the people.

“But the BJP government started overcharging the people (for water consumption)… There is an immediate need to combat these forces. There is an immediate need to combat corruption,’’ he added.

Ahmed termed the BJP as most communal party, recalling several instances of fascism and communalism.

“Discrimination is the foundation of the BJP,” he said accusing central BJP leaders of ill-treating people from minority communities in the country.

Several others Congress leaders spoke on the occasion praising Faleiro.