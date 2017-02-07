Luizinho hints at action against leaders for anti-party activities

PANAJI: Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Luizinho Faleiro, on Tuesday, hinted at taking an appropriate action against the party leaders who have worked against the party candidates during the assembly election.

The GPCC president held an introspection meet with all the 36 candidates, who contested the February 4 election.

During the meeting, while, the candidates praised the work of the Congressmen despite very little time was available for campaigning, some of the candidates raised objections and complained that a few party leaders worked against the party during the election.

Sources informed that Faleiro has assured the candidates that an appropriate action would be taken against such leaders who worked against the interest of the party and candidates.

Speaking to this daily, the GPCC president said, “I have asked them to wait till the results are declared as we have to consolidate in every booth and every block. We have to continue this drive of strengthening the party.”

Luizinho, who contested from Navelim constituency, said that he had interaction with all the candidates.

Saifullah Khan, who contested from Vasco, said that a few party leaders including GPCC secretary Vaman Chodankar, Vasco block president Vishal Naik and Vasco Mahila Congress president Sneha Fondekar worked against him during the election.

“Despite their anti-party activities I’m confident of winning as I’ve faith in my people and they know my work which I have been doing for so many years,” he added.

Mandrem candidate Dayanand Sopte said that he has delivered on the hopes of the party and would win against the incumbent Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar.

He said, “In 2007, contesting as a BJP candidate and winning against Jitendra Deshprabhu was more difficult then contesting against Laxmikant Parsekar.”

Meanwhile, Curtorim candidate Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco said that the silent voters have played a crucial role during the election.

“We should get around 18 seats, and if the silent voters have voted for us then we will do better,” he added.