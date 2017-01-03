Luis De Menezes Braganza Lecture Series from January 5

The fourth edition of Luis De Menezes Braganza Lecture Series organised by Institute Menezes Braganza will be held from January 5 to January 7 at Institute Menezes Braganza (IMB) Auditorium, Panaji. The lecture series will be inaugurated by Secretary (Education), Nila Mohanan on January 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Institute Menezes Braganza (IMB) Auditorium, Panaji.

The three day series will help audience witness and participate in various panel discussions. On January 5, a panel discussion on the topic ‘Inspiring Young Minds Towards Entrepreneur Development’ will be held with panelists like industrialists, Sairaj Dhond, Gaurang Suctancar. The discussion will be presided by industrialist, Sandeep Nigalye.

A lecture on ‘Reflection of Social Issues in Ravi Pandit’sl by literary artist, Rajay Pawar will be held on January 6 from 3.30 to 5 p.m. It will be presided over by Goan poet Ramesh Veluskar.

The series will conclude on January 7 with a discussion on the subject ‘Symposium on: Aiming towards Cashless Society’ with panelists including senior chartered accountant V B Prabhu Berlekar and banker Dinesh Manerikar. Senior journalist Praksh Kamat will preside over the topic.

