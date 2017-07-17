Lucky Seven to be towed back to Mormugao port

PANAJI: The state government has asked the Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd company to tow its casino vessel M V Lucky Seven, which has presently run aground off the Miramar beach, back to the Mormugao Port Trust (MPT) jurisdiction, as it is risky to keep the vessel on River Mandovi in the present weather conditions.

Speaking to the media on Monday at the assembly complex, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that the government was not in favour of giving entry to the casino vessel into the Mandovi river in the monsoon season. However, because of the High Court of Bombay at Goa, which directed to consider the company’s demand, the government gave them the opportunity, he said.

“I think we should not take any more risk as regards this casino vessel. We had given them an opportunity as per direction of the court. But now, what the government was saying has been proved to be right. The company has failed to fulfil technicalities even after giving an undertaking to the court. Thus the government has asked the company to tug the vessel back to MPT jurisdiction,” Parrikar said and added that it is not possible to take the vessel in Mandovi waters due to the sandbar being present there.

It may be recalled that on Saturday night M V Lucky Seven drifted after hitting a sandbar at the mouth of Mandovi river and ran aground on the Miramar beach due to rough weather. Some crewmembers on board the vessel were injured in the process. Later on Sunday, Coast Guard airlifted the four injured and ailing crewmembers from the grounded vessel.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that the state government will come up with a policy on casinos in the monsoon session of the state legislative assembly, scheduled to begin on Tuesday.

Parrikar, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that the guidelines on casinos will be announced during the session on demand for grants for the home department. “Based on these guidelines, a policy will be brought out,” Parrikar said.