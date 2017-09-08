Lucky Seven refloated

PANAJI: The 35-year-old grounded MV Lucky Seven casino vessel was on Friday refloated after it underwent major repairs. The vessel will be towed to the Mandovi where it will be anchored for facilitating a underwater survey to assess damages it sustained.

Pumping out of a large amount of water from the vessel began on Friday morning, and the ship was refloated shortly after low tide.

An expert team and crewmembers pitched in the operation, which saw the use of an earthmover.

The vessel is likely to be towed to the Mandovi on Saturday for the underwater survey.

A team of nine expert salvagers and divers of a Dubai-based salvage and towing company had carried out extensive repairs to refloat the vessel.

No debris or pollutants were observed around the vessel, but no officials were seen at the site to monitor the operation.

The 75-metre-long vessel had developed a crack at the bottom of its hull which has been repaired.

The casino vessel will be taken to the Mandovi and will be anchored there for some days, as divers will carry out the survey to see what repairs are needed.

“The vessel will be towed by a salvage tug which will be brought from Mumbai. The vessel will be taken towards a berth provided by the Captain of Ports as per the High Court direction so as to carry out the underwater survey… Thereafter it will be taken to dry dock at Jaigad for repairs,” an official said.

The High Court had directed the Captain of Ports to specify and inform about a place by September 15 where the vessel can be anchored.

The vessel will be anchored at the specified place on September 20.

The underwater survey has to be completed by September 24.