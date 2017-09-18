Lucky Seven pulled some 250 metres away from shore

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Lucky Seven casino vessel grounded at the Miramar Beach was pulled on Monday morning some 250 metres away from the shore by a salvaging operation led by the M/s AMS Marine LLC, Egypt, making use of the high tide, just as its owners have placed the loss suffered by the vessel between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore.

Coming out with this information, Captain James Braganza of the Captain of Ports said that three salvage tugs of capacity 70-Bollard pull tonne, 20-Bollard pull tonne and 12-Bollard pull tonne were employed from different sides to pull the vessel.

“The salvage operation was undertaken in spite of gusty winds and rough waters so as to make use of the high tide on Monday morning,” Captain Braganza said, adding that if possible, the vessel would be taken further up till the mouth of river Mandovi.

“And underwater survey of the vessel would be carried out, as per the High Court order,” he added, pointing out that the patch-up work for the cracks developed at the bottom of the vessel would also be undertaken so that the vessel can perform a safe journey to the dry dock at Jaigad in Ratnagiri.

Captain Baganza, who was present during the Monday morning towing process, further said the entire exercise needs to be completed and the vessel send to Ratnagiri by September 27.

“The Captain of Ports will provide a suitable site for the vessel to carry out its underwater survey as well as patching work,” he assured.

Govind Kanda, who is brother of Gopal Kanda, the owner of the vessel, told the reporters on Monday noon that almost 80 per cent of the work related to towing of the vessel has been completed on Monday.

“Now we need stable water in Mandovi river so that the vessel to be anchored and its underwater study taken up by marine divers specially called from Dubai,” he added.

Govind Kanda said the efforts to move the vessel have been on for past 10 days, and the vessel-moving exercise is expected to be completed in another two days, after which it needs to be taken in stable water. He also said that the Captain of Ports has offered to provide the vessel place near the mouth of river Mandovi, which is not proper, and the vessel should be allowed to enter the Mandovi for its underwater survey and patchwork.

The 35-year-old and 75-meter-long vessel had drifted along the Miramar beach, exactly two months ago. The High Court had directed the Captain of Ports to specify and inform about a place by September 15 where the vessel can be anchored for its underwater survey and patchwork.