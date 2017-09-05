Lucky 7: HC asks CoP to give timeframe for underwater survey

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has told the Captain of Port to give a timeframe required to undertake a underwater survey of the damaged casino vessel M V Lucky Seven, which lies grounded at Miramar.

The 75-metre-long offshore casino vessel which ran grounded on the Miramar beach, has now developed a 12-metre-deep crack at its bottom.

The High Court had directed the Lucky Seven vessel promoters to remove it from Miramar on top priority so that it does not create serious environmental damages to the beach.

The High Court has told the Captain of Port to give a timeframe by September 6.

The High Court had asked the company to make sure that it does not become another ‘River Princess’.

The engine room, located below the main deck and below the water line, is filled with seawater. The two propellers are broken and stuck in sand.

The tanks of the vessel are flooded with water as a result of which the vessel is sinking on its one side.

The High Court had allowed the sixth casino vessel, which is promoted by Golden Globe Hotel Private Limited, to enter the Mandovi, but wanted it be inspected first.

M V Lucky Seven had been waiting to enter the Mandovi since May 19 after the government decided to renew the expired licence.