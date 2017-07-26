Lucky 7 has no valid licence to anchor in Mandovi: CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Clearing the air on the grounded casino vessel, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday said the MV Lucky Seven has no valid licence to enter and anchor in the waters of river Mandovi.

This written reply came on the question over the grounded MV Lucky Seven tabled in the assembly by Curtorim MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.

Lourenco also asked whether the Captain of Ports has surveyed the vessel and issued fitness certificate, to which Parrikar said that as informed by Captain of Ports, no fitness certificate has been issued to the vessel yet.

In yet another question, Lourenco wanted to know whether the MV Lucky Seven will create further congestion in the river Mandovi for free movement of other small vessels; and If so, what are the details thereof and the safety measures taken by Captain of Ports thereon.

In reply to the question, the Chief Minister said that after taking into account density in the river and other navigational aspects, further course of action regarding the vessel will be decided by the department of Captain of Ports.

The vessel is currently run aground off the Miramar beach and operations to keep it afloat has commenced.