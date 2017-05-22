Lovebirds, sex workers ‘take over’ Campal Children’s Park

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

PANAJI: The entertainment area for children at Children’s Park, Campal has shrunk drastically as the park is ‘haunted’ by lovebirds and female sex workers.

The situation is really unfortunate, and so families are forced to take their children to nearby gardens or beaches instead, thanks to the forest department for not providing adequate security personnel to act against the ‘culprits.’

The park, which has benches, swings and slides, was developed as a community project, and is popular with young children.

Visitors often see couples huddling on aisle surrounding the play area.

The secluded spots in the park ‘protect’ young couples from the eyes of their family members but they are at risk from female sex workers and drug dealer who lurk there.

Though lovers might feel it’s their right to roam around freely in the public places, families in the city seem to be an offended lot.

Expressing his resentment towards neglectful attitude of the authorities, Govind Naik, a father of 7-year-old boy from Bambolim, said, “It is no more child-friendly place. I used to regularly take my son to the park during weekends but now I take him to the beach or mall.”

“Children Park is the best place for children to enjoy. And for us to take a stroll or just bask in the sun with our children. We are now left with only option of sitting at the entrance of the park because of these indecent youngsters who come here and indulge in such obscenities,” said Amzad Hulleri, a member of family which had come from Corlim.

Another parent Prakash Kumar from St Cruz said, “As most of the couples in love visit the place, I prefer to take my children either to Miramar beach or Caranzalem Park.”

A woman tourist from Hyderabad said, “I went with my daughter to the Children’s Park. As we moved around, in every possible corner, there were couples kissing, fondling and more. And, so we immediately left and sat near the entrance.” The forest officials seem to be quite disappointed over the situation.

“We have tried to drive away young couples and asked them not to indulge in such activities but in vain. They keep coming back in spite of security guards and others present in the park,” a forest official said.