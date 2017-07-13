Loutolim villagers pitch in night patrolling  

MARGAO: Anguished by the desecrations of two holy crosses in their village, people of Loutolim on Thursday decided to form a group for community policing that will assist the Goa police in night patrolling.

This initiative was taken by local panch Tony Vaz.

“We have decided to form a group for night patrolling to help police in preventing such incidents in the village,’’ he said after putting forth his idea to South Goa superintendent of police Arvind Gawas at the site.

Accepting the idea, Gawas said, “The idea which we wanted to act upon has now come from locals themselves. I am happy about it. I will depute one constable for this group from Thursday night onwards.’’

Gawas asked Vaz to prepare a list of the persons who want to volunteer in night patrolling with the police.

The volunteers will be provided with ID cards.

Later in the evening Gawas held a meeting with police inspectors and other officials of various police stations urging them to encourage locals to form groups for community policing.