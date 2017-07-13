Friday , 14 July 2017
TRENDING NOW

Loutolim villagers pitch in night patrolling  

Posted by: nt July 14, 2017 in Goa News

MARGAO: Anguished by the desecrations of two holy crosses in their village, people of Loutolim  on Thursday decided to  form a group for community policing that will assist the Goa police in night patrolling.

This initiative was taken by local panch  Tony Vaz.

“We have decided to form a group  for night  patrolling  to help police in preventing  such incidents in the village,’’ he said  after putting forth his idea  to  South Goa superintendent of police   Arvind  Gawas at the site.

Accepting the idea, Gawas said, “The idea  which we wanted to act upon  has now come from locals themselves. I am happy about it. I will  depute one constable  for this  group from Thursday night onwards.’’

Gawas  asked  Vaz to prepare a list of  the persons  who want to  volunteer in night patrolling with the police.

The volunteers will be provided with ID cards.

Later in the evening  Gawas held a meeting  with  police inspectors and other officials of various police stations urging them  to encourage  locals to form groups for community policing.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com