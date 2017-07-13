Lotlekars anguished by vandalism

MARGAO: Condemning the desecration of two holy crosses at Loutolim, parish priest of Saviour of World Church Fr Ligorinho D’Costa on Thursday said the people of Loutolim have been deeply hurt by this rising desecration of religious places and symbols.

“We are worried today. I do not know which way we are heading… People of Loutolim are deeply hurt. Many of them came to me asking me what shall we do. I told them to maintain calm,’’ Fr D’Costa said.

Fr D’Costa, who visited the spots where desecrations took place, observed that “there has been a planned move to divide the people of Goa on communal lines. I appeal to all my brothers from the faith to stay calm. Let us forgive these people.” The parish priest, who ruled out political motive behind the desecrations, discussed with parishioners about how to protect their cemetery and other crosses.

The Loutolim villagers have been anguished by the vandalism and some of them vented their ire against the police for failing to nab the culprits who vandalised the crosses at other places of the state.

“If we keep quiet today then tomorrow they will desecrate and demolish our churches. We have to come out,’’ some angry youngsters thundered.

Jose Gracias, a local, said, “The Vanxem cross is a Portuguese era structure. People come here seeking favour from the cross. And the favour are granted to them. We are deeply hurt by the desecration. I do not know what these people get out of it.”

Local panch Tony Vaz said the police should take immediate action to arrest the culprits who try to create communal tension by desecrating the Catholic religious places.

”I urge the police to investigate the cases faster because people are losing their patience,’’ he added.