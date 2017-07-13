Friday , 14 July 2017
Lotlekars anguished by vandalism

Posted by: nt July 14, 2017 in Goa News

MARGAO: Condemning the  desecration of  two  holy crosses   at Loutolim, parish priest of Saviour  of World  Church Fr Ligorinho  D’Costa    on Thursday  said the people of   Loutolim  have been   deeply hurt by this rising  desecration of religious places and symbols.

“We are worried today.  I do not  know which way we are  heading… People of  Loutolim are deeply hurt.  Many of them came to me  asking me what shall we do. I told them  to maintain calm,’’ Fr D’Costa said.

Fr D’Costa, who visited the spots where desecrations took place, observed that “there has been  a planned move to divide the people of Goa on communal lines.   I appeal to all my brothers  from  the faith to stay calm.  Let us forgive these people.” The parish priest, who  ruled out political motive behind the  desecrations, discussed with parishioners about  how to  protect their  cemetery  and other crosses.

The Loutolim villagers have been anguished by the vandalism and some   of them vented their ire against the police for failing to nab the culprits who vandalised the crosses at other places of the state.

“If  we keep  quiet today   then tomorrow they will   desecrate and demolish our churches. We have to  come out,’’ some angry youngsters thundered.

Jose Gracias, a local, said,  “The Vanxem cross is a Portuguese era structure. People  come here seeking  favour from the cross. And the favour are  granted to them.  We are deeply hurt by the desecration. I do not know  what these people  get out of it.”

Local panch Tony Vaz  said  the police should take immediate action to arrest the culprits  who try to create communal  tension by desecrating the Catholic  religious places.

”I urge the police to  investigate  the cases  faster because people are losing their patience,’’ he added.

