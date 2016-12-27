lose shave for 154 air passengers, crew

VASCO: The 154 passengers and seven crewmembers of a Mumbai-bound Jet Airways airliner had a miraculous escape in the wee hours of Tuesday when the aircraft skidded off the runway, made an abrupt about-turn moving some 200 metre away and stabled while taxing for takeoff from the Dabolim airport.

Some 20 passengers, including Brahmi Devi, the wife of Pithadhish Brahmeshanand Swami from Kundaim, sustained minor injuries when the panicked passengers of the ill-fated plane tried to disembark.

Sources said the incident took place at 5.04 am when the Jet Airways flight (9W 2374) was trying to take off from the airport runway. The airliner skidded off due to some technical snag which was believed to have developed in the front wheels of the aircraft.

The plane, which was carrying 154 passengers and seven crewmembers, veered off the runway while taxing for takeoff and then moved for about 200 metre towards the INS Hansa gate and stabilised at an open area.

A major tragedy was averted due to timely intervention of the cautious pilots who took the airliner to a safe place.

The panicked passengers onboard the plane tried to disembark when they heard loud sound. In the process, 20 of them sustained injuries.

Personnel of the Indian Navy, Jet Airways, Airport Authority of India and Central Industrial Security Force rushed to the site and started evacuating the distressed passengers.

The injured passengers were immediately shifted to the nearest SMRC Hospital and some of them were referred to the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim. The majority of the passengers have been discharged after they underwent medicals and were treated for their injuries.

Operations at the airport had been suspended for nearly four hours following the incident to assess the situation and to clear the runway off the mud which got accumulated after the plane skidded off.

Some passengers told this daily that they experienced bumping of the aircraft when it was taking off from the runway.

“Within a few seconds we realised that the aircraft had skidded off the runway,” a passenger said adding that he saw some sparks when the aircraft went off the runway and stabled at the open area.

“…Several passengers sustained injuries when they tried to disembark from the emergency exit doors,” the passenger said.

The aircraft sustained heavy damages which are yet to be ascertained.

Airport director Bhupesh Chand Hans Negi said the airport runway is safe and air operations have resumed.

Negi said the AAI authorities immediately diverted two charter flights to Bengaluru and Mumbai while the Oman Air flight was also diverted to Mumbai after the incident. He said that some flights had been cancelled and rescheduled later on.

Negi praised the naval personnel for their commendable job in evacuating the distressed passengers.

He said the incident has not left the runway damaged.

Some six domestic flights were delayed, while a Jet Airways domestic flight was cancelled.

A bigger Jet Airways aircraft was brought in to carry all passengers together.

The suspended air operations resumed at 9 am.

The Jet Airways’ technical team and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board have begun a thorough investigation into the incident.

A press release issued by the Indian Navy late Tuesday evening said that naval authorities are providing all assistance to investigating agencies.

Shifting of the aircraft will begin after AAIB clearance is issued.

Some salvage material has arrived.