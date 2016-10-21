Loophole in gambling act gives leeway to  matka accused

AMRESH PARAB | NT Staff Reporter

PANAJI: Crime branch probing the alleged nexus involving policemen, politicians and matka operators is in process to write to the government seeking an amendment to the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976.

A senior police officer said that the reason for seeking the amendment is that the word, ‘matka’ is not defined under the act. This ‘loophole’ has been one of the common grounds for acquittal of persons who are arrested by the police in matka gambling cases.

The matka gambling cases are registered under the provisions of the Goa Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976 and subsequently chargesheets are filed in court of law.

Sources said that many cases end up in acquittal, as such during the course of investigation some judgments acquitting the accused in matka gambling cases were scrutinised by the police.

“A common ground recorded by courts for acquittals in such cases is that the word ‘matka’ is not defined under the said act,” the officer said.

“In order to plug the said lacunae, we will write to the state government for amendment in the act, wherein words which might be called as ‘matka’, ‘satta’ or any other name be included in the act,” the officer said.

In October last year, the crime branch had registered a first information report against politicians, an unnamed minister, police officers, matka operators from Gujarat and agents in the state under the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, the Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy rules.

The FIR had also mentioned a politician by name Kiran from Thivim, ‘Budo@Parekh’ from Goa, 1100 bookies and also two Marathi dailies as accused.

Taking cognisance of the PIL filed by Kashinath Shetye and others, the High Court of Bombay at Goa had issued directions to the crime branch asking it to register an FIR and investigate the matter.

The police said there is nothing on record or any evidence to prove nexus among the police, the press, politicians and matka operators as alleged by the petitioners. Nor the petitioners in their statements have given any material evidence to prove their allegations. However, it would be wrong to deny that any matka activities are not taking place in Goa, the police have said.