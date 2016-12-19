Long-term planning required for conservation of nature: Francis

MAPUSA: Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, on Monday, said that “we need to have long term planning to protect nature, and if we don’t protect our nature then the nature will revolt against us.”

“The nature has to be protected for our future generations. Swacch Bharat is not just restricted to garbage collection. It means, we have to keep groundwater free from pollution, and for this everyone should work together,” D’Souza said.

D’Souza while addressing the gathering on the occasion of 55th Goa Liberation Day, where he hoisted the flag, received the guard of honour and inspected the parade which comprised of Mapusa police personnel, NCC cadets of army wing and Naval wing of school and college of Mapusa, Scout and guides students.

Water Resources Minister Dayanand Mandrekar, Aldona MLA Glen Ticlo, Deputy Collector Chandrakant Shetkar, Bardez mamlatdar Dasharath Gawas along with joint mamlatdar, BDOs, chairperson Sandip Falari along with vice chairperson Marlene Desouza, chief officer Clen Madeira and other councillors also attended the function. Former speaker Ulhas Asnodkar, freedom fighters, DySP Mahesh Gaonkar, Mapusa PI Tushar Lotlikar and other officials were also present. A cultural programme was also organised wherein children of Mapusa school performed.

Addressing the gathering, D’Souza said that “it is because of the sacrifice of our freedom fighters that today we are celebrating our liberation day. Our new generation is not aware about the struggle that our freedom fighters have gone through hence we need to remember them”.Commenting on sewerage works in Mapusa, D’Souza said, “Due to sewerage work people of Mapusa had to undergo inconveniences as multiple agencies are involved and problem is narrow road and we don’t have alternate roads hence it took time and by March, the plant should

commence”.

He further said that underground water in Mapusa is not portable; wells cannot be used by locals and none is bothered about it and to improve this underground water sewerage plant is a must.