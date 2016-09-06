Long Chaturthi weekend brings boom to tourism

NT NETWORK

Tourist arrivals in the state touched a new peak during the three-day weekend for Ganesh Chaturthi, according to players in Goa’s transport and tourism industry.

On Tuesday, most stakeholders in the transport and hospitality industry said that they were pleased by the surge in arrival of tourists from neighbouring states.

The stakeholders admitted doing robust business during the long weekend.

KTC managing director Derrick Pereira Neto said that operations in three of the four interstate routes turned profitable due to buses running to full capacity on Bangalore, Hyderabad and Pune routes. The three routes achieved average fare of Rs 1,200 per passenger when otherwise it is Rs 800 per passenger, said Neto, adding that tickets “were not available”.

However, capacity utilisation in the Mumbai-Goa route was lower at 70 per cent due to stiff competition from private operators, he said.

The KTC runs 13 buses from Goa to Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune and Bangalore.

Mario Pereira of Paulo Travels said that overall traffic was up 25 per cent during the three-day holiday.

“We charged Rs 1,400-Rs 1,500 per passenger but it is “not fleecing of travellers because in slack times we charge less than Rs 1,000 to compete with airlines,” he clarified.

In-bound traffic was full, Pereira said, adding that out-bound traffic would spread out to the next 15 days because of the varying duration of Chaturthi celebrations.

The Konkan Railway too received very good response for its Ganesh special trains, said Baban Ghatge, senior public relations, manager.

The KRC has increased the number of its special trains this festival which will run until September 18, he said, adding that the response has been better than 2015 Ganesh Chaturthi. TTAG president Savio Messias said that hotels are always doing very well during weekends and sometimes it is difficult to get rooms. “I am very confident that all hotels did well during the weekend,” he said. Goa has become such a popular destination for weekend holidays that sometimes it is affecting room availability for the chartered tourists during the peak season, Messais said.

The current year 2016 has a number of long weekends to cheer up stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry. Several bus operators said that with the surge in domestic tourism, long weekends are boom time for them and in fact the only time when they are getting optimum fares.