Lokotsav to move to Ponda

VENITA GOMES | NT BUZZ

After 18 long years the Lokotsav festival is all set to move out of the capital city and will take place in Ponda taluka next year. The reason behind this move is to create a wider outreach for the festival.

Speaking to NT BUZZ, Minister for Art and Culture, Govind Gaude said that they have short listed two probable festive locations in Ponda – the Ponda Sports Complex and the Goa Engineering College. “We need a large space in order to accommodate 600 handicraft artistes and 1200 participants along with parking space. Both these locations have the required space and cater to all our needs,” he said. The final decision on the festival location will be taken in the coming week.

Post the Ponda stint, the festival will travel to different talukas every year. “The idea is to make the festival reach everyone, so that all can get the opportunity to experience this unique folk festival,” said Gaude. Lokostav will be held next year from January 12 to January 22. Organised annually, the festival is organised by Directorate of Art and Culture, in association with West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur, Kala Academy, Goa and other government agencies, to promote folk culture and handicrafts from across India and particularly from Goa.

(Inputs by Abdul Wahab Khan)