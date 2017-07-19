Lokayukta suggests service selection board for recruitment

Abdul Wahab Khan | NT

Taking cognisance of the number of complaints received mainly alleging favouritism in selection of candidates in government service, the institution of state Lokayukta has issued guidelines on fair and transparent recruitment process in order to avoid suspicion of favouritism in future selection processes.

The state Lokayukta Justice (retd) P K Mishra issued 12-point guidelines to the chief secretary while disposing of the matter on a complaint referred to him by the state government against the department selection committee of agriculture department over favouritism in selection of candidates to various posts.

The Lokayukta passed the order in April this year and directed the state government to implement the guidelines and file an action taken report on the recommendations within three months.

Giving an advisory, the anti-corruption authority, in its order, asked the government to establish a service selection board for recruitment of employees instead of leaving the recruitment and selection process to each department. In an attempt to avoid acts that can appear as favouritism, it further asked the government to ensure that recruitment is carried out on the basis of merit and suitability and asked it to do away with oral interview and introduce written test to avoid criticism of favouritism and nepotism.

“All the parameters for selection to be adopted by the appropriate selection committee should be pre-determined and kept on record before the initiation of selection process,” the order reads.

The Lokayukta specifically stated that if any oral interview is held, marks earmarked for the interview should not exceed 15 per cent of the total marks and the entire process of interview should be recorded using video or audio recorder. The ombudsman further recommended the state government to earmark a maximum of 20 marks for basic educational qualification on a graded scale between 8 to 20 marks and where no written test is held, marks earmarked for basic educational qualification may be increased upto 60 marks on the basis of the graded scale depending upon the marks obtained in basic qualifying examination.

It also suggested an upper limit of upto 5 marks on a graded scale to candidates having higher educational qualification and maximum of 10 marks to be awarded for extra-curricular activities and additional 5 marks for having work experience while marks earmarked for skill test should not exceed 15 per cent of the total marks.

The state Lokayukta disposed of the case against the department selection committee of the agriculture department over favouritism in selection of candidates to various posts, as there was insufficient evidence to prove the allegation.

The directorate of vigilance had forwarded the inquiry report to the Lokayukta in 2013 in respect of manipulation in the selection process of various categories of posts in the directorate of agriculture during the years 2009-10, 2010-11.

According to the inquiry led by inspector of vigilance, the department selection committee was headed by then agriculture director SSP Tendulkar and pointed out that the selection to various posts was held without holding any separate written test and selection was thus based mainly on the marks awarded for oral interview and the candidates belonging to Sattari taluka were favoured.

Hence, the Lokayukta observed that such defective method of selection was not only followed in the agriculture department but practised almost by every department.

The Lokayukta while perusing the inquiry report of the vigilance department found that the report had indirectly hinted out at favouritism shown by the then agriculture minister by selecting about 60 per cent of the candidates for various posts mainly hailing from the Sattari taluka.

But the Lokayukta refused to accept the ground on mere suspicion and stated that selection of more than 60 per cent of the candidates from a particular taluka by itself did not prove that the selection was on account of favouritism or political influence. Hence, in the absence of any concrete proof, there was no need for taking any departmental action either against the then agriculture director SSP Tendulkar or against any other official.