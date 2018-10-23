Lokayukta seeks details of Shirodkar land deal

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Acting under suo moto powers, state Lokayukta Justice (retd) P K Misra has sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary by November 14 on the alleged multi-crore land scam involving former Congress MLA Subhash Shirodkar, who recently defected and joined the BJP.

It is understood that the ombudsman wants to examine and initiate the preliminary enquiry in the case.

News reports have claimed that Shirodkar’s 1.83 lakh square metres of orchard land in Shiroda was acquired by the government for no apparent purpose, and that too at the cost of ten times more than the market price.

It has been alleged that Vedanta Real Estate Developers, owned by Shirodkar and his three brothers – Amit, Umesh and Sattesh – had purchased this land on October 19, 2006, for a mere Rs 45 a square metre.

The government purchased the same piece of land for a very hefty price of Rs 3,500 per sq metre at the whopping Rs 70 crore.

The land has been purchased by the industries department without having any express purpose. The amount of Rs 70 crore from the state exchequer was sought to be hurriedly and fraudulently doled out to Subhash Shirodkar out of sheer political expediency, the news report have alleged.

On October 16, former Congress legislators Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte resigned as MLAs and joined the BJP, reducing the Congress’ strength in the 40-member assembly to 14 MLAs.