Lokayukta rejects govt plea to vacate stay on Rs 328-cr power dept tenders

The Goa Lokayukta has refused to vacate stay in a case relating to state electricity department tendering process. During an earlier hearing, the Goa Lokayukta had stayed tender process for Rs 328-crore worth works in the state electricity department.

The government had pleaded to vacate the stay. However, the Lokayukta denied to vacate the stay and has adjourned the hearing in the case. The Goa Lokayukta has directed the power secretary and chief electrical engineer of Goa electricity department not to proceed with two tenders worth Rs 328 crore till the final order in the complaint of irregularities filed by Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar.

The state Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawthankar had filed a complaint against Power Minister Milind Naik alleging irregularities in the tendering process of works worth Rs 328 crore. The petition has alleged Naik of rigging tenders and bypassing laws to facilitate people known to him.

The works include Rs 183.31-crore worth tender for electrical works in sub-transmissions and HT and LT distribution network, awarded to Larsen and Toubro.

The second contract deals with purchase of 20,000 electric poles at an estimated cost of Rs 142 crore from a private dealer, KEI Industries Ltd and the work includes conversion of existing 11 kv overhead bare conductor lines in GED network to 11 kv aerial bunched cable network.