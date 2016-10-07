Lokayukta puts spoke in power dept works

PANAJI: The Goa Lokayukta has stayed Rs 328-crore worth tendering process for works by the state electricity department. The Lokayukta has directed the power secretary and the chief electrical engineer of the electricity department not to proceed with two tenders worth Rs 328 crore till the final order is issued in a complaint of irregularities filed by Congress leader Sunil Kawthankar.

State Congress spokesperson Sunil Kawathankar had filed the complaint against Power Minister Milind Naik alleging irregularities in the tendering process of works worth Rs 328 crore.

The next hearing is likely to be held on October 17.

The petition has alleged Naik of rigging tenders and bypassing laws to facilitate people known to him.

The Chief Secretary, the finance secretary and the chief electrical engineer have also been made a party in the complaint.

In the first case, the works include Rs 183.31-crore electrical works in sub-transmissions and HT and LT distribution network awarded to Larsen and Toubro.

The second contract deals with purchase of 20,000 electric poles at an estimated cost of Rs 142 crore from a private dealer – KEI Industries Ltd. The work includes conversion of existing 11KV overhead bare conductor lines in GED network to 11KV aerial bunched cable network.

“In the case of the first tender, the Goa State Works Board had ordered retendering of the contract following my letter to the Chief Secretary in May,” Kawthankar said. The Power Minister overruled the GSWB directions and went ahead and tendered the work to Larsen and Toubro, which was the highest bidder amongst the three companies that had quoted for the project.