Lokayukta gets tough with six MLAs for failing to disclose assets

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Lokayukta has threatened to publish in newspapers the names of those public functionaries who have failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year ending March 31, 2016 within the prescribed time-limit.

All the public functionaries were required to file their statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year ending March 31, 2016 before June 30, 2016 in the prescribed format in Form III.

However, despite publishing a press note to this effect in two local dailies by the Goa Lokayukta some of the public functionaries had not submitted their statements within the stipulated time. Consequent upon this, a report dated July 7, 2016 was sent to the Governor as required under Section 21 (2) of the Goa Lokayukta Act, 2011 and a copy of such report was sent to the concerned public functionaries as required under the Act.

On receipt of such report, the concerned public functionaries were required to submit their statements of assets and liabilities within two months from the date of receipt of the report. However, despite receiving such report, some MLAs have failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year ending March 31, 2016 within the prescribed time limit.

These MLAs are Francisco Xavier Pacheco (Nuvem), Benjamin Silva (Velim), Atanasio J Monserrate (Santa Cruz), Jennifer Monserrate (Taleigao), Chandrakant R Kavlekar (Quepem) and Vishnu Surya Naik Wagh (St Andre constituency).

On non-compliance of the above requirements, the Lokayukta will publish or cause to be published the names of such public functionaries in two newspapers with a report to the Governor, as mandated under sub-section (2) of Section 21 of Goa Lokayukta Act, 2011.