Lokayukta finds motor driving school operating from a kitchen

PANAJI: In a surprise inspection, the Lokayukta has found one of the motor driving schools in Mapusa occupying a kitchen of a residence as the premises to run the training centre which is in violation of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

There are in all 27 motor driving schools operating in Mapusa of which the assistant director of transport, Mapusa, who is the licensing authority, has cancelled the licences of nine motor driving schools for ignoring classroom lectures on safe driving and for not maintaining proper apparatus and equipment. Two motor driving schools were found to be closed.

It also suspended licences of six motor driving schools for a period between one and six months for violation of regulations laid down for driving schools as per Section 24 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1989.

The motor training schools whose licences have been cancelled by the Regional Transport Office, Mapusa, include Shaista Motor Driving School, Amigo Motor Driving School, Top Gear Motor Driving School, Sai Motor Driving School, Goodluck Motor Driving School, Royal Motor Driving School and Vaibhavlaxmi Motor Driving School.

The move was initiated after a surprise inspection carried out in August last year by the investigation team of Lokayukta which found that motor vehicle inspectors issued and renewed the licences of motor driving schools inspite of various shortcomings in complying with rule 24 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

Fearing action from Lokayukta, the licensing authority also suspended the licence of Sunshine Motor Driving School for a period of six months between November 2017 and May 2018 for failing to ensure adequate parking area for the vehicles meant to be used for imparting instructions in driving. Licences of Siddhi Motor Driving School, Mulveer Motor Driving School and Kranti Motor Driving School were also suspended for a period of one month between November and December 2017 for operating in violation of regulations laid down for driving schools, as per rule 24 of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1989. The licence of Bhagirathi Motor Driving School was suspended for a period of three months for occupying a kitchen of a residence to run the school.

The Lokayukta has started a preliminary inquiry in connection with suo motu proceeding over alleged corruption in the RTO offices and summoned the assistant director of transport, Mapusa to submit a comparative chart relating to grant/renewal of the motor driving school licences including the names of officials who carried out the inspection at the time of grant of licences.

The state anti-corruption ombudsman found that motor vehicle inspectors renewed the licences of the motor driving schools for a period of five years despite knowing that the training centres did not have provision for conducting lectures and demonstration of models and lacked a blackboard to impart training as is required under the law. There was no adequate parking area for the vehicles meant to be used for imparting instructions in driving.

According to inspections, the staff employed by the owners of the driving schools with qualification in mechanical engineering for imparting classroom instructions was utilised for teaching driving to the trainees.

As per rules, all motor driving schools are supposed to have a model gearbox, brake shoe and drums, puncture kit with tyre lever, set of spanners, wheel brace, jack and tyre pressure gauge to show to students how the engines and apparatus work but most of the inspected schools did not have the required apparatus. “We have found that these schools do not demonstrate and explain the functions of different components and parts of the vehicles,” said a member of the Lokayukta team.

The Mapusa RTO has now come out with a list of 11 authorised driving schools that are found to be complying with the rule 24 sub rule 3 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989. These names include Kranti Yash Motor Driving School, Cuchelim; St Anthony Motor Driving School, Mapusa; Maruti Driving School, Dattawadi; Siddhi Motor Driving School, Duler; Naval Police Regulating School, Verem; Govekar Motor Driving School in Nachinola; Trimis Motor Driving School in Carona; Pereira Motor Driving School, Bastora; Bhagirathi Motor Driving School, Revora; Kulaswamini Motor Driving School, Porvorim and Anish Motor Driving School, Tivim.