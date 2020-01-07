Lokayukta: Azossim sarpanch, panch deemed to have vacated offices

Panaji: Following failure of the state government to act on his recommendation, the state Lokayukta has now written to the chief secretary that both, a former and the present sarpanch of Azossim-Mandur village panchayat are deemed to have vacated their offices with effect from January 6.

The state chief secretary is the competent authority to execute the Lokayukta’s orders.

Lokayukta Justice P K Misra had found former sarpanch and present panch member Francisco Joaquim Vincent Po and the present sarpanch Ajit Bakal unfit to continue to hold their positions, as both had miserably failed in discharging their duties to stop an unauthorised structure from coming up in the panchayat area.

Justice Misra had given three months’ time from October 4 onwards to the competent authority to act and submit a compliance report by the first week of January. However, the order was not implemented due to the state government’s inaction or indifference.

A similar attitude was exhibited by the government in the case of Loutolim village sarpanch/ward member Inacinho Fernandes, who was ordered by the Lokayukta to vacate office after he was found guilty of misusing his power. The state government completely ignored taking a decision within three months of the Lokayukta’s recommendation. Hence non-compliance was considered by the Lokayukta as a deemed acceptance of the order.

When the matter regarding the Azossim-Mandur village panchayat sarpanch and panch member came up for hearing on Monday for consideration of action taken report, the counsel representing the state government submitted before the Lokayukta that the competent authority is in the process of issuing show-cause notices and that the matter should be adjourned. However, the Lokayukta refused to accept the plea and said that such submission cannot be countenanced at all in view of the mandatory provision contained in Section 16A.

The Lokyukta relied on a provision under the Lokayukta Act on the basis of which the chief secretary can be urged that there was a deemed acceptance of the reference on the failure of the competent authority to draw up the reference within a period of 90 days.

In his order, the Lokayukta stated that as per Section 16A(3) of the Lokayukta Act, if the declaration under sub section(1) is not rejected within three months, it shall be deemed to have been accepted by the competent authority on the expiry of the three-month period.