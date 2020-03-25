Lock down keeps police on toes in Mapusa

NT NETWORK

Mapusa: Total lock down was witness in Mapusa and surrounding areas with all facilities remaining closed except Pharmacy and Petrol pumps

police had to be on toes to keep check on movement of public who had various excuses to justify their stand of staying outdoors.

Even Gudi Padwa celebration was affected as this year annual Sarvajanik Gudi padwa celebration was not held in view of lock down. Moreover, those individuals who had ventured out of their houses to bring milk packets and flowers had to return empty as everything remained closed.

However essential services like delivery of gas cylinders was done at the door step like a regular day as both leading dealers had their trucks moving around giving away cylinders its customers.

As assured by Mapusa municipal council regular door to door collection was witness as daily wages went house to house collecting garbage. Even dark spots were also cleared by the workers.

Similar was situation was witnessed in rural areas as people preferred staying indoor with exception to few who were seen roaming on their bikes on internal roads trying their luck to pick grocery or other items including alcohol.

Police teams were deployed at various points including entrance of the city, opposite police station, Housing boards to keep check on movement of individual and many of them were also booked and issued challan for not abiding traffic rules also.