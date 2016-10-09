Locals want Calangute VP to crack down on dance bars, illegal carts

CALANGUTE: Opposition to issuance of licences to dance bars, crackdown on gutka and pan and other illegal gaddas dominated the Calangute gram sabha which was held at the village panchayat hall on Sunday.

With the tourist season fast approaching, villagers asked the panchayat not to renew licences of blacklisted restaurants. Villagers brought to the notice that some bars-cum-restaurants operate 24×7 and demanded that their bar licences be revoked by the excise department. Villagers urged the panchayat to write to the government to limit their operations till 11 pm.

Acting sarpanch Joseph Sequeira claimed that the panchayat is firm on putting an end to all illegal activities and has in the past asked Calangute police to act and if need be said that the panchayat will write to the IGP and DIG.

Kundan Kerkar raised the issue of gutka and pan gaddas operating in Calangute and wanted to know if the village panchayat has given them any licence. Pointing out that no licence has been given to pan and gutka gaddas and they all are operating illegally and creating nuisance to the general public, Sequeira said that the panchayat has written to the BDO and will crack down on illegal hawkers from October 17 to November 4.

Another villager Nitesh Chodankar raised the issue of ice cream, bhel puri and biryani carts in Calangute which need to be stopped as they are creating nuisance to traffic and general public. Sequeira said that the village panchayat will act against illegal hawkers as they sell adulterated food and cook in unhygienic condition which is bad for tourism as the village name is being tarnished. He said that action will be taken during the above-mentioned period.

Villagers raised the issue of stray cattle menace prevalent in Calangute in spite of having a cattle pound. Sequeira said that when the village panchayat started acting against the menace in 2013, the local MLA had stopped it on the grounds that it would hurt the religious sentiments of some people. At this another villager Sandeep suggested that the impounded cattle be sent to a goshala at Mala, Panaji. Sequeira assured to look into the matter.

Another villager questioned the panchayat over garbage fee collections and expenditure. Sequeira said that Rs 1.47 crore have been collected as garbage fees with the panchayat bearing the expenses of drivers, labourers, diesel and maintenance. Sequeira refused to give into the demands of a section of people of 200 per cent FAR as “it would lead to traffic and other problems.”

Villagers asked the panchayat to write to the collector to demarcate no-parking zone in front of St Alex Church besides remove garbage bin placed in front of the church. Sequeira said that the drains in the market will be de-silted as they are choked with chicken leftovers.