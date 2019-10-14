Locals opposition to marina in Zuari intensifies

The Marina project supposed to come up in the Zuari has got the locals up in arms. They say that the will oppose the project tooth and nail by whatever means are at their disposal. They have submitted a memorandum to the governor and met the chief minister on the issue.

The Marina project has been threatening to come to the area since the early two thousands. The locals have been opposed to it from then. Now with the news of the public hearing to be held after lease deed being signed with a company to set up the marina the opposition has intensified.

