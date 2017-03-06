Locals make merry as xinnaneo surface along Tiracol river bank

Bhiva P Parab | NT

PANAJI: If you happen to cross Kiranpani-Aronda bridge these days, you will see canoes carrying xinnaneo or green mussels. The Tiracol river rocks are covered with xinnaneo after a gap of several years.

Xinnaneo, the tempting protein-rich shellfish, had almost become extinct in the area, however, a plenty of xinnaneo surfaced along the river banks this year and remain exposed during the low tide.

“I have never seen xinnaneo in such abundance in my life here. I cannot believe my eyes. Several locals now make their way to the river bank near the bridge and harvest xinnaneo and they collect several bags of it in just few hours, while the fishermen collect it in large quantities and transport it by canoes,” said Bharat Naik, a 54-year-old local.

“It’s a long time we had not seen xinnaneo in such abundance here. We have started collecting xinnaneo in plenty from here for the last one month. Several people come here to collect xinnaneo. It is advisable to collect xinnaneo here during low tide as the water is less,” said another local Gajanand.

There could be a varied reasons for the abundance of xinnaneo here – fluctuation in salinity and temperature and good climatic conditions.

“We have collected xinnaneo in bags, and we will distribute it among our friends and relatives, and also keep some for self consumption. It is a joy to harvest xinnaneo, and we are surprised to see xinnaneo in plenty. The good climatic conditions may have favoured xinnaneo production here. Xinnaneo could be seen during low tide along the river bank,” said a local Sachin.

Xinnaneo are sedentary organisms unlike fish, and so are inactive. The demand for mussels is high due to the flourishing tourism industry and even locals consume it in a big way.

“Xinnaneo are in demand in the state being tourism destination. Also the locals here consume this shellfish. Xinnaneo are priced high in the local markets and cost around Rs 10 to Rs 20 per piece depending on size. Bigger the size more the price,” said a fish vendor.

“If the supply of mussels is less, the demand being more, the price moves up. However, price of xinnaneo in the areas near Kiranpani – Aronda bridge has gone down due to the availability in plenty,” he added.