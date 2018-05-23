Local vegetable growers piggyback on GSHC

PANAJI: The Goa State Horticulture Corporation, which procures several varieties of local vegetables, is chiefly responsible for making vegetable cultivation attractive to local farmers, a senior official of the corporation claimed on Tuesday.

He said that procurement of local vegetables over the year registered huge growth – from 45 tonne in 2012-13 to 590 tonne in 2017-18. Furthermore, the number of farmers who supply the vegetables to the GSHC has also increased significantly – from 123 farmers in 2012-13 to 843 in 2017-18.

In the last financial year, the corporation spent Rs 2.09 crore in purchasing local vegetables under the ‘assured support’ scheme launched by the government in 2011.

Under the scheme, the corporation purchases 13 varieties of local vegetables, of which the bulk is made up of five vegetables – chilli, ladies’ fingers, cluster beans, brinjals and bottle gourds, said the official.

However, despite the strides made in local vegetable procurement, it would take manifold increase in production to make the state self-sufficient in vegetable purchases, he added.

The corporation currently purchases about 145 tonne of vegetables daily from Belagavi and sells through its retail outlets.

“Most of the time, farmers earn more than the prevailing market rates in Belagavi,” GSHC sources said.

On the other hand, thanks to robust demand for fresh, local vegetables from residents, the farmers who supply to the horticulture corporation are finding it lucrative to sell in the market.

The farmers supplying to the GSHC are free to sell their produce in the local market, and several of them do so.

Although procurement of local vegetables in increasing, there has been no consistency in the quantity of purchases.

“Cultivation of vegetables slows down in the summer, bringing down procurement. But drip irrigation is reducing the gap in procurement,” he said.

Several farmers in Canacona, Sanguem, Quepem, Dharbandora, Dhabal cultivate vegetables.

The horticulture corporation for the first time procured carrots from a farmer in Dhabal.

Altogether 1.5 tonne of carrots were purchased locally.

The GSHC sources said that cultivation of local vegetables has immense potential due to strong demand.