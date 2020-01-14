LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

GFA SEC DIV LEAGUE

DULER: PVC Parra scored a narrow 2-1 win over Goan Warriors FC in the GFA Second Division League (Bardez Zone) at Duler stadium, Mapusa, on Monday.All the three goals were scored in the first session of the play. Sankish Harmalkar put PVC Parra ahead in the fifth. Goan Warriors restored parity in the 39th minute through Oscar D’Souza. Marvoti Horizon scored the match winner.

Pax of Nagoa in Curtorim semis

CURTORIM: Pax of Nagoa entered the semifinals of the 31st Curtorim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Maina S C 7-6 via the tie breaker at DSYA grounds,Curtorim on Monday.The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time. As the teams were involved in a dead-lock, the tie breaker had to be adopted to decide the winners in which Pax of Nagoa proved to be better shooters.

Bidesh XI to start IWL campaign on Republic day

PANAJI: Bidesh XI Sports Club, Goa will open their campaign in the Indian Women’s league (IWL) against Bengaluru United FC on Republic day at the Bangalore football stadium. Bidesh XI , who won the Goa Football Association Women’s League, is placed in Group B along with Kenkre FC , ROI Winners, Odisha Police, Sreebhumi FC and Bangalore United FC . The winners of the group will play the runners up of Group A and the winners of Group A will play the runners up of Group B in the finals.

Mini Marathon for Tiny Tots

PANAJI: Panjim Football and Cultural Association and St. Anna Sports and Cultural Association, Santa Cruz, will be jointly be organising its 8th Mini Marathon Race for School Childrens for Boys and Girls under 4, under 8, under 10 and under 12 respectively on January 25th 2020 at 8.00 a.m. at Santa Cruz football ground. Interested should contact Custodio Araujo, on 9049913834 on or before 20-01-2020.