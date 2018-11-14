LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

SC Davorlim overrun Varca SC

Majorda: Sporting club, Dovorlim scored 4-0 goals against Varca SC and entered the semifinals of 19th Fr Basilio Andrade inter village football match played at musson ground Majorda. In a fast pace match Abhay Shetty scored a brace in the 13th and 40th minute, while Rayan Furtado and Benson Fernandes added two more goals in the 50th and 52nd minute respectively.

Nashik, Goa, Lucknow, Gujarat advance in Bhikoo Pai Angle tourney

PANAJI: The teams of Nashik (Dwarka), Goa, Lucknow and Gujarat continued to remain surfaced in the in the 2nd Late Bhikoo Pai Angle Memorial tournament organised by Margao Cricket Youth Club. Lucknow outplayed Nashik CA by scrapping past their target at 110/9. At Curchorem, Goa beat Satara by 14 runs. Batting first Goan outfit scored 202 in 41.2 overs and response Satara were bundled out for 188 in 44.3 overs. Gujarat beat Daniel CA (Hyderabad) at Agonda by 7 wickets. Chasing a target of 195, Gujarat crossed the mark in the 35th over thanks to Priyank’s 128 run knock. Nashik (Dwarka) posted a total of 253/9 in 45 overs against Vijaya with a century coming from Ansh (113). The Vijaya team feel way short and were all out for 184 in 35.4 overs.

Yash wins Ponda rapid chess tourney

PONDA: Yash Upadhye won the Ponda Taluka level rapid chess tournament for Ponda rated players, organised by Brilliant Brain Chess Academy in association with Ponda Taluka Chess Association (PTCA) at Devi Bhagwati Chimulkarin Devasthan hall, Marcel. Avaneeshwar Guin, Netra Savaikar, Rahul Bharadwaj, Varad Devari, Swayam Bambolkar, Gaurav Naik and Vithal Pai secured 2nd to 8th place respectively.

25 probables for BC Roy Trophy shortlisted

PANAJI: The Goa Football Association has shortlisted 25 probables for the State team who would participate in the BC Roy Trophy Junior National Football Championship. The probables are: Goalkeeper: Videsh Bhosle, Cydan D’Souza, Abdul Shaikh, Vellyo Sliva; Defenders: Nishank Divakar, Kimron Fernandes, Sahil Bagkar, Rahul Chawdhari, Suresh Karbotkar, Movin Gaonkar, Aston Rodrigues, Frazer Viegas; Midfielders: Aman Raibhar, Zidane Fernandes, Tristan Fernandes, Ramson Cardozo, Anthony Fernandes, Madan Pomburphekar, Stewart Demelo, Chadel Fernandes; Forwards: Kenneth Da Costa, Valinton Carvalho, Pandurang Gawas, Kenrick Cardozo, Maldan Oliveira. The above mentioned players have to report at Duler Stadium, Mapusa on November 14 at 8.00 am with the required documents and along with their full playing kit.