LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

OL Gloria shine with victory

MAJORDA: Our Lady of Gloria SC squeezed past Rossman SC via tie breaker as they moved into the quarterfinals of the 29th Fr Basilio Andrade memorial football tournament, at Musson ground Majorda. The teams were 1-1 at regulation time. OL Gloria took the lead in the very first minute, through Joustan Barbosa while in the run of the match Wilson Fernandez brought the equliser in the 14th minute. Both the goalkeepers brought off some smart saves. In the resulting tie breaker, Gloria SC proved to be better shooters as they scored through Joustan Barbosa, Jovsthan Cardozo, Danny Fernandes and Liston Cardozo. Rossman SC, could find the mark through Mayron Fernandes, Hilton Fernandes and Jamison Moniz.

St Rock’s pip Betalbatim to enter final

Navelim: St Rock’s Youth Club, Majorda entered the final of Jose Bento Furtado Memorial football tournament defeating Betalbatim Sporting 2-1 played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Saturday. St Rock’s Majorda scored through Wendel Coelho in the 34th mnute and Roygen Pereira in the 52nd minute. Betalbatim Sportng pulled a goal back through Klusner Pereira finding the mark in the 45th minute.

Late Bhikoo Pai Angle cricket tourney from November 12

PANAJI: The 2nd Late Bhikoo Pai Angle All India Tournament will be organised by Margao Cricket Youth Club from Nov 12 to 17 at Fatorda, Agonda, Curchorem and Shiroda. 9 teams from Nasik, satara, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bharuch will be participating in the tournament.