LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Rufino Monteiro resigns as GFDC chairman

PORVORIM: “I have received the resignation letter of Goa Football Development Council (GFDC) chairman Rufino Monteiro and the same is being put up to the government,” Sports Secretary Ashok Kumar told The Navhind Times. “It is for the government to decide on the next chairman,” Kumar said in response to a query. Rufino was chairman of GFDC since its inception, six years ago.

St Anthony’s Colva down Maina SC

MAJORDA: St Anthony’s SC, Colva entered the quarterfinals of Fr Basilio Andrade Memorial football tournament defeating Maina SC 6-5 via tie-breaker, at Musson grounds, Majorda on Thursday. The teams played a 2-2 draw during the regulation time.

Margao SC progress to semis

NAVELIM: Margao SC defeated Rossman Cruz SC 4-2 via tie-breaker to enter the semifinals of Jose Bento Furtado Memorial football tournament, at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Thursday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time.

DSYA’s sepak takraw trials at Fatorda

PANAJI: The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) will be conducting selection trials to select state U-14 and U-19 boys and girls sepak takraw teams to participate in the 64th National School Games. For U-14 boys and girls, the selection will be held on November 12 and for U-19 boys and girls it will be held on November 13, at Multipurpose Hall PJNS Fatorda, Margao from 2.30 pm. The players should report to Tulshidas Desai at the venue at 2 pm in proper playing kit and along with their I-Card.