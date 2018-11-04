LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Goa Team for Cadets and Sub Jr TT Nationals announced

PANAJI: A total of sixteen players comprising of the 4 boys each in Cadet and Sub Junior categories and 4 girls each in cadet and sub junior category will be represing Goa in the Cadets and Sub Jr TT Nationals to be held in Chandigarh from Dec 18 – 23. The squad: Cadet Boys: Aaron Farias, Akshan Lawande, Khushal Naik and Vivek Carvalho; Cadet Girls: Trusha Hammanavar, Simran Kubal, Anushri Naik and Leoma Fernandes; Sub Junior Boys: Nagesh Verenkar, Shantesh Mapsekar, Anshuman Agarwal and Jayz Gomes; Sub Junior Girls: Sneha Rane, Sanisha Shetye, Simran Kubal and Sneha Mesta.

Aalhad wins 3 medals in inter-university diving c’ship

PANAJI: Aalhad Chati of Goa University put up excellent individual performance in the All India Inter University Diving Championship held at Bangalore recently by winning 3 medals. He won 1 gold medal in Platform diving, 1 silver in the 3 mtr springboard event and 1 bronze in the 1 mtr springboard event. Aalhad is a third year student at Goa Dental College, Bambolim.