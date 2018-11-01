LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Strikers make Navelim proud

Varca: Navelim Villagers Union entered the semifinals of Varca Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Sporting Club of Davorlim 7-6 via the tie breaker played at Varca grounds on Wednesday. The teams played at 1-1 draw during the regulation time. Rovan Pereira put Navelim Villagers Union in the lead but then Sporting Club of Davorlim after stitching some good moves, levelled the score through Venson Figueredo. In the tie breaker Navelim Villagers Union scored through Aulon Gomes, Preston Costa, Danstan Fernandes, Ivo Gomes, Presley Gomes and Rovan Pereira. Sporting Club of Davorlim could find the mark only through Paxton Gomes, Rayan Furtado, Sachin Astekar, Joe Gomes and Mabel Miranda.

Boys kick off on winning note in tennis ball cricket

PANAJI: In the 23rd Sub-Junior National Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament being held at Nagpur, Goan boys won both the matches for the day and girls lost one and were successful in the other. Goan boys playing Uttar Pradesh scored 44/4 in 6 overs and won the game by 7 runs. In their second match, they piled 77/2 against Madhya Bharat and won it by 53 runs. The girls found no luck in the first match, losing by 3 runs against Chattisgarh; later they pulled off a huge win by 96 runs against Karnataka by scoring 114/2 in their innings.

PJF Coaching Camp from Nov 11

PANAJI: The 23rd Annual PJF Football Coaching Camp will be held during from November 11 to 21 from 6 am onwards at SFS Seminary Football Ground, Opposite Holy Cross High School, Bastora for boys and girls of Socorro and neighbouring villages in the age group of 8 to 18 years. Coaching will be given by coaches from Sport Authority of Goa.