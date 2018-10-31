LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Navelim thrash Sarzora to enter final

Sarzora: Navelim Sporting Club entered the final of Our Lady of Assumpta Trophy footballl tournament defeating Sarzora SC 4-1, played at Sarzora grounds on Tuesday. Rovan Pereira’s (18th minute), Fr Americo Rodrigues’ (23rd minute), Jaison Martins’ (37th minute) and Sheldon Peixote’s (49th minute) goals for Navelim SC helped carve out a convincing win. Sarzora pulled a goal back through Aston Fernandes in the 45th minute. Navelim will now meet Margao SC in the final scheduled to be played on Oct 4th.

Cansaulim enter semis surviving close contest

Varca: CAC Cansaulim entered the semifinals of Varca Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating St Sebastian SC, Benaulim 4-3 via the tie breaker played at Varca grounds on Tuesday. The teams played a goalless draw durin the regulation time. In the tie breaker CAC, Cansaulim proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Roshwel Figueredo, Royal Teodosio, Anthony Cardozo and Aaron Fernandes. St Sebastian could find the mark only through Osborne Fernandes, Joel Fernandes and Caetaninho Fernandes.

All Goa Rapid Chess tourney from Nov 23

PANAJI: The Sanguem Taluka Chess Association will be organising the 1st All Goa Open Rapid Chess Tournament on November 23-24 at Shrisons Hall, Sanguem Goa. The tournament will be played in 9 round as per the Swiss league system. For entries contact Sanjay Kavlekar 9823258711 or Amogh Namshikar 9422455896.

SC Davorlim pip SJD Areal

Sao Jose de Areal: Sporting Club of Davorlim emerged winners of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Nuvem SC by a solitary goal played at Padribhat grounds on Sunday. The all important goal which proved to be the match winner in favour of Sporting Club of Davorlim came off in the 50th minute through Agnelo Colaso.