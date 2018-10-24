LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Utorda register easy win over DBO Fatorda

UTORDA: United Club of Utorda beat Don Bosco Oratory Fatorda by 2-0 to move into semifinals of 26th Lourdes festival all Goa inter village soccer organised by United Club of Utorda in association with Sports authority of Goa at SAG Ground Utorda. United Club of Utorda started the match with attacking mode but formidable opponents Don Bosco Oratory made their first forray at 10th minute into rival territory and Cliff Baretto missed a golden opportunity. Soon after at 12th minute Don Bosco’s Edgar Noronha received a shot pass which was missed by few inches at side of goal post. Post redemption UC Utorda made inroads with a accurate shot passed by Filbert Pereira to Flesban Ferrao whose shot was well taken by Bosco goalkeeper. At 55th minute Utorda attacks bore fruit when Flesban Ferrao scored with a powerful shot, which was a cross pass Esmial Pathan. In dying minutes Esmial Pathan scored the second goal through an assist by Flesban Ferrao. They will meet Cutorim Gymkhana on October 28.

Davorlim beat Cuncolim 2-0

Cavelossim: Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the quarterfinals of Cavelossim Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Cuncolim Union 2-0 played at Fr Drunstan and Wellington grounds on Tuesday. Agnelo Colaso and Mable Miranda scored for Sporting Club of Davorlim.

14 Boys and girls selected to represent Goa in Tennis Ball cricket

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association have selected boys and girls team who will represent Goa at the 23rd Sub-Junior National Tennis Ball Cricket Championship to be held from October 30 to November 2 at Nagpur. The boys team include Kedar Phadte, Prayag Tari, Saish Jalmi, Pratik Naik, Manuranjan Singh, Akhil Naik, Sumukh Mahale, Sarvesh Gurav, Punit Khandeparkar, Harish Gaude, Saish Gawde, Anirudh Parwar, Gaurang Pikulkar, Kartik Lamani. The girls team include Pooja Vishwakarma, Payal Hadgali, Namrata Ghadi, Santoshi Tuyekar, Sejal Naik, Ankita Jalmi, Sakshi Naik, Ankita Gupta, Shikha Chodankar, Nidhi Gaude, Ashiya Kalangutkar, Siya Volvoikar, Kaveri Madhui.

IHCL hosts Tata Group inter-company football tournament in Goa

PANAJI: The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Goa is organising the inter-companies football tournament 2018 where key Tata companies from across India are participating in the 6-day tournament being held at Benaulim. The tournament commenced on Oct 22 and concludes on Oct 27. Following are the companies participating in the tournament: Tata Steel Jamshedpur, Titan Bangalore, Tata Motors Jamshedpur, Tata Power Bombay, Tata Motors Pune, Tata Trusts, Indian Hotels Company Limited, Tata Consultancy Services Pune and Tata Sports Club Bombay.

Sections of U-19 football team for National School games on Oct 27

PANAJI: The Department of Sports and Youth Affairs will be conducting the state level selection trials for the state teams to participate in the 64th National School Games for football U-19 Boys. Selection will be held at Open Ground PJN Stadium Fatorda, Oct 27 from 8.30 am. All players are requested to report at the venue at 8.00 am.