LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Navelim Villagers Union win 5-0

NAVELIM: Navelim Villagers Union hit five past Sarzora Sports Club in the Goa Football Association U-14 League played at Rosary ground, Navelim, on Tuesday. Cleaven D’Costa scored a hat-trick for the winners.Mohammed Shameer opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Navelim Villagers Union as the winners led 1-0 at the break. Crossing over, Cleavan doubled the tally and soon scored his brace. Ararsh Raj scored teams fourth in the 49th minute and Cleavan scored the fifth in the 53rd minute, thus completing his hat-trick.

Saligao Utd., Youth Club of Colvale win

ANJUNA: Saligao United came from behind to score a narrow 2-1 win over United Club of Nerul in the Goa Football Association Third Division League, played at Anjuna Gymkhana ground, on Tuesday.Nerul took the lead in the 14th minute through Mohan Pillai but Alister Fernandes equalised for Saligao in the first half itself. Crossing over, Steven Fernandes gave Saligao the lead which ultimately proved to be the match-winner. In another match at Quitula ground, Youth Club of Colvale and St Sebastian SC played out a goalless draw.

Curtorim Gymkhana ahead

UTORDA: Cutorim Gymkhana beat Rossman Cruz SC Nagoa Verna to move into quarters finals of 26th Lourdes Festival all Goa inter village soccer in memory of late Bernard Custodio D Souza organised by United Club of Utorda in association with Sports Authority of Goa at SAG Ground Utorda. Rossman Cruz scored through Cristo D’ Mello. Joshley Gomes made mounting attacks into rival area and his efforts bore fruit in the 22nd minute.

Ambelim SC in semis

SARZORA: Ambelim S C entered the semifinals of Our Lady of Assumpta Trophy Football Tournament defeating Raia S C 4-1 played at Sarzora grounds on Tuesday.Launching attacks right from the start, Ambelim S C went into the lead through a goal scored by attacking medio Jade Colaso whose angular effort gave no chance at all to Raia S C keeper in the very second minute of play.Goaded by the early success,Ambelim S C buttressed their lead through Prinson Fernandes in the 5th minute of a through pass from the middle. Ambelim S C scored their third goal through Perryson Fernanades in the 43rd minute and then Samson Fernandes made it 4-0 .Llyod Cardozo pulled a goal back for Raia S C.

Clube Gaspar Dias TT enters

quarters phase

MIRAMAR: Amaan Chowhan, Priyam Redkar, Azriel Fernandes, Fynn Gonsalves, Aaron Farias, Agastya Motwani, Swayam Chodankar and Ved Sardesai progressed to the quarter finals of the Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias Table Tennis Championship 2018 at the TT arena at Clube Tennis de Gaspar Dias in Miramar on Tuesday. Amaan Chowhan defeated Darren Duarte 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-4), Priyam Redkar defeated Rikhil Gopi 3-2 (9-11, 11-5, 6-11, 11-8, 11-4,Fynn Gonsalves defeated Soham Kambli (11-8, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7), Aaron Farias defeated Harshawardhan Bharne (11-3,11-8,11-6),Agastya Motwani defeated Aditya Kannyze (11-5, 11-3, 11-4), Swayam Chodankar defeated Siddhant Parsekar (10-12,11-6,9-11,11-8,11-9) and Ved Sardesai defeated Russel D’Cunha (11-7, 11-5, 12-10).

MCC TT

MARGAO: Margao Cricket Club is organising its annual MCC All Goa major ranking table tennis tournament for boys and girls from October 23 to 26 in mini, cadet and sub. jr categories at Club Hall Margao .Players are requested to submit entries via sms to Vishnu Kolvalker 9860384713, or 9518579998 or submit at club office on phone no 2731495 latest by 6 pm on October 20 .