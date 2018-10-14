LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

UC Utorda pip UC Benaulim in tie-breaker

UTORDA: United Club of Utorda beat United club of Benaulim in a tie-breaker 4-3 to move into quarters finals of 26th Lourdes festival all Goa inter village soccer organised by United Club of Utorda in association with Sports authority of Goa at SAG Ground Utorda. Utorda took a early lead through Flesban Ferraro in the 17minute but UC Benaulim equilised in the 19th minute through Linford Rodrigues. Post redemption Benaulim was awarded a penalty which was scored by Benaulim Velsley Alfonso. Flesban Ferrao shot the equaliser for Utorda.

Damodar HS win Zone IV Higher Secondary School title

CUNCOLIM: Damodar Higher Secondary School, Guddi, Paroda won the Zone IV Higher Secondary School, football boys championship, organised by Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs at Government Village School ground, Cuncolim. Alviton Oliveira scored the first goal for Damodar HS as he went on to double the lead in the 10th minute. In the second half Alviton completed his hat-trick in the 40th minute.

Selections for inter-state tennis ball cricket tourney on Oct 16

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association will conduct selection trials for Goa Junior and Senior team players (boys and girls) who will participate in the Inter State Tennis Ball Cricket Championship to be held at Pokra, Nepal from December 29 to January 2. Selection trials will be held on October 16at Campal ground, Panaji from 3.00 pm.