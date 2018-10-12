LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Wilred Leisure win against Canacona

NAVELIM: Wilred Leisure SC defeated Canacona SA 4-1 in the GFA’s U-14 League match played at Rosary ground, Navelim, on Thursday. Wilred led 2-0 at the break after Ryan Rodrigues and Macnelle Dias netted in the 26th and 29th minutes respectively. Changing ends, Macnelle completed his brace in the 59th minute with a sublime finish before Elton Mascarenhas scored the team’s fourth. Sumeet Pagi pulled one goal back for the losing side. Meanwhile, Pinto’s Youth Club of Baradi registered a fluent 2-0 win over Tilamola United Sports Club. Nash Fernandes and Tinon Fernandes were the goal scorers.

CAC Cansaulim reach quarters

UTORDA: CAC Sports & Social Club, Cansaulim beat St Anthony’s SC, Assolda 4-1 to move into quarterfinals of 26th Lourdes Festival Soccer, organised by United Club of Utorda, at SAG ground, Utorda. Keegan Ferrao and Agnelo Dsouza scored a brace each for the winners while Vicky Fernandes reduced the deficit for Assolda.

Karate competition for school children at Peddem

PEDDEM: The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) is organising state level karate competition for school children from the educational Institutes in age category U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls on October 19 and 20 at indoor hall, Peddem Sports Complex. The educational institutes may submit their entries of the participants to TSO/ZSO & SSO latest by today October 12 by 5 pm.

Gymnastics, artistic and acrobatics at Porvorim

PORVORIM: The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA) is organising state level gymnastic competition for school children from the educational institutes in age category U-14, U-17 and U-19 boys and girls at Prabhodhan Education Sauntha, Porvorim on October 19 and 20. It will also organise artistic and acrobatics events for U-14 and U-17 and artistic for U-19. The schools may depute their participants along with the school representative with the entry to above mentioned place on October 19.

Aftab Patel wins chess tourney

PONDA: Aftab Patel emerged winners in the All Goa Open Chess Tournament conducted for visually impaired children by Lions Club of Ponda in association with Ponda Taluka Chess Association at Lokvishwas Pratishthan, Dhavli. Dhananjay Gaude and Kuldeep Desai secured second and third place respectively.