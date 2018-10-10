LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Anjuna Gymkhana outshine Eagles SC

ANJUNA: A goal each from Nazir Ali and T Pereira helped Anjuna Gymkhana beat Eagles SC 2-0 in the GFA U-16 Legaue match played at Anjuna ground, on Tuesday. Meanwhile in the GFA’s Third Division match played at Assonora ground, Bidesh XI downed Sirsaim Sports Club 3-0. The winners led 1-0 at the break as Dyaneshwar Pednekar scored the first goal just before the breather. Crossing ends, Bidesh scored two more goals through Chandan Govekar and Dyaneshwar.

Joyston stars in Raia SC win over Carmona

SARZORA: Joyston Barbosa double helped Raia SC crush Carmona SC 4-0 and enter the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Assumpta Trophy football tournament, at Sarzora grounds on Tuesday. Joyson Gaunkar and Lloyd Cardozo scored the other goals.

St Anthony’s SC, Colva advance to quarters

UTORDA: St Anthony’s SC, Colva beat Our Lady of Raia 4-3 via tie-breaker to move into quarterfinals of the 26th Lourdes Festival football tournament, organised by United Club of Utorda, SAG ground, Utorda on Tuesday. The teams were locked in a 2-2 draw in the regulation time. While the Colva team got its goals through Cliff Dias and Joel Rodrigues, for the Raia eam it was Daniel Dias who struck twice to restore the parity. In resultant tie-breaker St Anthony’s SC, Colva proved better shooters.