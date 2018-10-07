LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Churchill Brothers eves outplay Goa Velha

CUNCOLIM: Churchill Brothers FC defeated Goa Velha 3-1 margin in the GFA’s Women’s League match held at the Cuncolim ground, on Saturday. In the first half, Churchill Brothers led 2-1 as Sherron Fernandes scored for her team in fourth minute. But the lead was short-lived as Tercy Fernandes restored parity for Goa Velha four minutes later. Sherron Fernandes struck again in the 35th minute to make it 2-1 in favor of Churchill. Crossing over, Lifa Tavares netted a goal in the 58th minute to allow Churchill to take lead and emerge victorious.

St Britto’s win Mapusa inter-school chess tourney

MAPUSA: St Britto’s High School, Mapusa won the Mapusa Inter School invitational Chess tournament, with Om Barde and Mandar Lad bringing laurels for the school. Total of 57 players participated in the tournament, 30 in category 5th to 7th std and 27 in category 8th to 10th std; among which 8 participants are FIDE international rated players.

Karate-Do Academy team wins 24 medals at nat’l c’ship

PANAJI: WSKA World Shotokan Karate-Do Academy team Goa created a record by winning a total of 24 Medals 6 Gold, 5 Silver and 13 Bronze in 29th WFSKO National Open Karate Championship 2018 held recently at Priyadarshini Sports Complex, Mumbai.