LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

SJD Areal enter Fatima Cup final

DICARPALE: Sao Jose de Areal entered the finals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament defeating Raia SC by a solitary goal in the semifinals played at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Wednesday. The all-important goal for the winners was scored by Alvito Maura in the 12th minute. Sao Jose de Areal will meet Ugem Rising in the final scheduled on October 14.

St Xavier’s to meet Rosary

in GU football finals

NAVELIM: St Xavier’s College, Mapusa will clash with Rosary College, Navelim in the finals of the Inter College Football Championship, organised by Goa University, at Rosary Church ground, Navelim on October 5 at 9.30 am. In their respective semifinals played on Wednesday, St Xavier’s defeated Govt College, Sanquelim 2-0 with Ronaldo Martins (64’) and Lloyd Mascarenhas (85’) being the goalscorers , while Rosary College, Navelim outplayed Chowgule College, Margao 5-1 as Stendly Fernandes (58’), Mark Barreto (62’), Aaren D’Silva (72’), Dawson Costa (77’) and Leny Fernandes (83’) scoring a goal each. Chowgule College got a consolation goal from Bryson Cardozo (90’).

Goa police to organise marathon on Oct 7

PANAJI: Goa Police department will organise a marathon/run on October 7, at 6.30 am. The route of the marathon will be from Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium via Oitem junction, NIO circle, Goa Science Centre to Miramar circle. Around 500 runners are likely to participate in the said marathon. The 7.5km marathon, to be held for male and female, will be flagged off at 6.30 am. The participants will have to register themselves at the registration counter which will open at 5.30 am.

Varca SC progress into semis

SAO JOSE DE AREAL: Varca SC entered the semifinals of Sao Jose de Areal Panchayat Cup football tournament defeating Curtorim Gymkhana 5-4 via tie-breaker, at Padribhat grounds on Wednesday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Varca SC proved better shooters.

Sub-junior tennis ball cricket from today

PANAJI: Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Association (GTBCA) will conduct 16th Goa State Sub-Junior (U-16) Tennis Ball Cricket Championship (boys and girls) from October 4 to 6. The North Goa matches will be held on October 4 at SAG ground, Campal from 8.30 am while the South Goa matches will be held on October 5 at Ponda Sports Complex ground from 8.30 am. Semifinals, 3rd place matches and finals will be held on October 6 at Ponda Sports Complex, Ponda from 8.30 am.