LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Nerul SC down Rossman Cruz

CHINCHINIM: Nerul SC registered a 2-0 win against Rossman Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna and entered the quarterfinals of CRC Cup football tournament, at Chinchinim grounds on Wednesday. Aniket Agarkar (30’) and Jose Fernandes (45’) scored for the winners.

Curtorim Gym crush St Anthony’s Colva

NAVELIM: Curtorim Gymkhana thrashed St Anthony’s SC, Colva 5-1 to progress into the quarterfinals of Gold-Silver Trophy football tournament, at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Wednesday. Dominating the play in both the sessions, Curtorim Gymkhana scored with ease as St Anthony SC, Colva’s defence proved ineffective for most part of the play.

Raia SC prevail over PY Nuvem

DICARPALE: Raia SC entered the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament defeating Parish Youth, Nuvem 6-5 via tie-breaker, at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Wednesday. The teams played out a 2-2 draw during the normal time. Leo Colaco (28’) and Joston Cardozo (42’) were the goal-scorers for Raia SC. PY Nuvem scored their first goal in the 44th minute while their other goal was a self-goal that was scored in the 61st minute. In the tie-breaker, Raia SC scored through Socky Cardozo, Joston Cardozo, Joyson Gauncar and Alwyn Dias, while for PY Nuvem only Nicolau Colaco, Jurgen Colaco and Schubert Pereira could be target.

Dramapur overpower SJD Areal

DRAMAPUR: Dramapur SC registered a 4-2 win against Sao Jose de Areal to enter the quarterfinals of St Joseph’s Festival Soccer played at Dramapur grounds on Wednesday. Dramapur SC scored through Dalvin Costa (20’), Franky Oliveira (28’), Stelon D’Costa (40’) and Nickson Rebello (65’). Sao Jose de Areal found the mark through Alviton Maura (8’) and Vishal Fernandes (45’).

Veterans Amit, Deepak, Anthony emerge TT champs

PANAJI: Amit Naik, Deepak Gopani and Anthony Gomes emerged winners in their respective veterans categories at the 2nd Dr Filipe Pinto Memorial All Goa Major Ranking TT Tournament, jointly organised by Kabir Pinto Makhija and Clube Vasco da Gama, here on Wednesday. Amit Naik emerged winner in 39+ category defeating Glen Coelho 3-0 in the final. In 49+ category, Deepak Gopani beat Arun Naik 3-1 in the finals while in the 59+ category Anthony Gomes got the better of Prakash Alphonso 3-1.