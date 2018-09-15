LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Parish Youth register stunning victory

RAIA: Parish Youth Nuvem came from behind to score a 3-1 win over Shiroda Youth Club in the Goa Football Association Third Division League match played at Raia ground, on Friday. Shiroda took the lead in the 26th minute through Jesus Pereira in the 26th minute. Stung by reverse, PY Nuvem regrouped and levelled terms at the half-hour mark through J Colaco. The teams were tied 1-1 at the break. Changing ends, PY Nuvem continued their dominance and didn’t give any room to the opposition, as they smashed in two more goals through M Fernandes and Colaco to take the final tally to 3-1.

Rossman Cruz win nail-biter

Navelim: Rossmann Cruz SC, Nagoa-Verna entered the quarterfinals of Gold-Silver Trophy football tournament defeating Chandor SC 5-4 via the tie breaker played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Friday. The teams played a goalless draw during the regulation time. In the tie breaker system, Rossmann Cruz SC proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Myron Fernandes, Razer Braganza, Euzebio Fernandes, Noel D’Silva and Christo D’Mello. Chandor could find the mark only through Irfan Yadwad, Jovito Carvalho, Darren Fernandes and Brivan Dias.

Mohinder Amarnath to meet Goa senior cricket team

PANAJI: Ex-Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath will be interacting with the senior and junior cricket players of Goa on Sept 15 at the GCA conference hall at 5.00 pm. Amarnath’s interaction is part of the GCA President & Managing Committee initiative to invite cricket legends to Goa to motivate the Cricket players of Goa.

Indoor hockey tournament on Sept 16

PANAJI: The Hockey Heritage Group Goa will organise the 1st Dominic Pereira and Julius Vaz Memorial All Goa Indoor hockey tournament on September 16 at the Don Bosco Oratory Hall, Panaji. The day long tournament would start at 9.30 am and would feature 16 teams from across Goa, in a league cum knockout format.