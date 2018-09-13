LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Orlim, Dando Colva salvage draw

BENAULIM: United Club of Orlim and United Boys of Dando Colva played out a 1-1 draw in the Goa Football Association Third Division League match played at Benaulim ground, on Wedensday. There were no goals in the first half despite plenty of actions. Changing ends, it was Minguel Fernandes who broke the deadlock for Colva side in the 48th minute with a fine finish which had no answer from the rival keeper. The goal forced the Orlim side to attack in numbers and their dividends paid off late into the game when Macklin Mascarenhas levelled terms for Orlim in the 78th minute. Meanwhile at Raia ground, Raitura Sports Club registered an easy 2-0 win over Maharudra Sports and Cultural Club Borim.

SJD Areal edge past Mandopa

DICARPALE: Sao Jose de Areal entered the quarterfinals of Our Lady of Fatima Cup football tournament defeating Mandopa SC 4-3 via the tie breaker played at panchayat grounds, Dicarpale on Wednesday. The teams played a goalless game in regulation time. In the tie breaker, Sao Jose de Areal proved to be the better shooters, scoring through Aggio Antao, Haston Dias, Joseph Monteiro and Mario Barreto. Mandopa could find the mark only through Clinton Niasso, Jaison Martins and Aulon Gomes.

2nd Dr Filipe Pinto TT from Sept 16

PANAJI: The second Dr Filipe Pinto Memorial All Goa Major Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will be held from September 16 to 23 at Clube Vasco da Gama in Panaji. The events in following categories will be held: Cadet Girls & Cadet Boys, Sub-Junior Girls & Sub-Junior Boys, Junior Girls & Junior Boys and Women’s Singles & Men’s Singles. Entries should be submitted to Vishnu Kolwalkar (9860384713) or at the Clube Vasco da Gama office on or before September 14 till 6 pm.