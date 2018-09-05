LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Saligao Sporting progress to semifinals

CHAPORA: Saligao Sporting Club edged out Goan Warriors by a solitary goal to book their place in the semifinals of the W Hotels Soccer Cup, organised by Chapora YS and played at Chapora grounds, on Tuesday. Creig Menezes scored the all-important goal for the winners just a minute into the second session.

FC Goa win big in second friendly

PANAJI: FC Goa completed a massive 20-0 win over youthful Cartagena B side in their second pre-season match at the La Manga Club in Spain, on Monday night. For the Gaurs, striker Ferran Corominas, best known as Coro, scored 5 goals while Liston Colaco, Jackichand Singh and Miguel Palanca netted hat-trick each. Hugo Boumous, Brandon, Jahouh, Edu, Princeton Rebello and Pratesh also contributed with goals.

Sim Mainath Bhati win football tourney

ARPORA: Sim Mainath Bhati seniors defeated Nagoa seniors 5-3 via tie-breaker to lift the Arpora Nagoa Panchayat Cup, played at St Joseph’s HS grounds, Arpora on Sunday. The teams played out a goalless draw in the regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Prasad, Vinod, Bhushan, Udai, Shailesh scored for Sim while Sameer, Fouture, Nicholas scored for Nagoa.