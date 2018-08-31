LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Shawn treble sends Loutolim into last 4

CHANDOR: Shawn Noronha scored a hat-trick as SCC Loutolim blanked Sporting Club of Davorlim 4-0 and entered the semifinals of 45th Chandor Seamen Trophy football tournament, at Chandor grounds on Thursday. Shawn found the mark in the 21st, 27th and 48th minute while their other goal was scored by Sandeep Konde in the 53rd minute.

FC Goa win first friendly in Spain

PANAJI: FC Goa defeated Spanish Tercera division side Deportiva Minera 3-0 at the La Manga Club in Murcia on Wednesday night. Mandar Rao Dessai, Liston Colaco and Edu Bedia scored a goal each to help the Gaurs register win in their first game of the pre-season training in Spain.