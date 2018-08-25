LOCAL SPORTS SCAN

Paxton’s 4-goal blitz sends Davorlim into quarters

CHANDOR: A four-goal blitz by striker Paxton Gomes and a goal each by Mack Borges and Agnelo Colaco enabled Sporting Club of Davorlim to register a 6-1 win over Goa Velha SC and enter the quarterfinals of 45th Chandor Seamen Trophy football tournament played at Chandor grounds on Friday. Striker Paxton Gomes of Davorlim found the mark in the 18th, 27th ,55th and 66th minute while the other goal getters for the team Mack Borges and Agnelo Colaso found the mark in the 13th and 59th minute. Goa Velha pulled a goal back through Chandan Gawas. SC Davorlim now meet SCC, Loutolim in the quarterfinals.

CDJ Ribandar edge past Nerul

CHAPORA: CDJ Ribandar advanced into the quarters of the W Hotels Soccer Cup 2018, organised by Chapora YS, with a 3-2 win via tiebreaker over United Club Nerul, played at Chapora grounds on Friday. The match was equally contested as play was mostly restricted to midfield. With the match ending in a goalless draw the penalty shootout was enforced, where for CDJ Ribandar Sallu, Latesh and Clive scored on target; while only Rajat and Melvin scored for UC Nerul.

Bethany Convent are U-13

football champs

CHICALIM: Bethany Convent School, Sao Jose de Areal won the 22nd All Goa Bro DO Slattery Memorial Inter-School (U-13) football tournament organised by Regina Mundi School, Chicalim by beating Marina English High School, Verna 4-2 via the tie-breaker in the final match played on Friday at RMS ground, Chicalim. In the tiebreaker, Durgesh Soni, Sanvesh Palkar, Stanford Rebello, and Sam Maura scored for Bethany while Rosewelt Pereira and Stanford scored for Marina English.

Shuttlers Tejan, Prateek, Karan, Sushil in semis

PANAJI: In the ongoing, Late Rasik Painguinkar Memorial All Goa Major Ranking Badminton Tournament, Tejan Fallary, Prateek Mahajan, Karan Dhavaskar and Sushil Nayak have advanced to the mens singles semi finals played at multipurpose hall, Fatorda on Friday. Yasmin Sayed, Dhiti Lotlikar, Anar Singbal and Emilia Silveira moved into the women’s singles semis.

Raia FC’s U-14 selection trials on Aug 27

RAIA: Raia Football Club will conduct selection trials for their team U-14 (boys) to participate in tournaments organised for the age group. Interested players are requested to report at Raia panchayat grounds to coach Ronaldo Dias with full playing kit and birth certificate on August 27 at 3 pm.